Day 1 of the H.S. alpine championships - slalom

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The high school alpine championships got underway Monday with the slalom races on a chilly but sunny day at Cochran’s Ski Area.

In the boys race, Rutland’s Reed Martin put on a performance, posting a two run time two seconds faster than the runner up. That second place finisher was Woodstock’s Aaron Wilson, who edged third place Rex Jewell of South Burlington by just 13-hundredths of a second. In the boys team competition, South Burlington, Mount Mansfield and CVU are separated by six points heading into Wednesday’s giant slalom.

In the girls race later in the afternoon, it was an even more dominant performance from Deena Jacunski of Rice, whose winning time was over two and a half seconds faster than the runner up, Olivia Zubarik of CVU. And Zubarik’s second place time was three seconds faster than that of the third place skier, Louise Filkorn of Mount Mansfield. CVU, with Zubarik’s teammate Dicey Manning coming in fourth, holds the lead in the girls team event, with Rice and Burr & Burton following.

The alpine championships wrap up with the giant slalom races Wednesday at Smuggler’s Notch.

