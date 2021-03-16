Advertisement

Day 1 of the H.S. alpine championships - slalom

A pair of dominant individual performances highlighted the opening day of the H.S. alpine championships Monday.
By Mike McCune
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The high school alpine championships got underway Monday with the slalom races on a chilly but sunny day at Cochran’s Ski Area.

In the boys race, Rutland’s Reed Martin put on a performance, posting a two run time two seconds faster than the runner up. That second place finisher was Woodstock’s Aaron Wilson, who edged third place Rex Jewell of South Burlington by just 13-hundredths of a second. In the boys team competition, South Burlington, Mount Mansfield and CVU are separated by six points heading into Wednesday’s giant slalom.

In the girls race later in the afternoon, it was an even more dominant performance from Deena Jacunski of Rice, whose winning time was over two and a half seconds faster than the runner up, Olivia Zubarik of CVU. And Zubarik’s second place time was three seconds faster than that of the third place skier, Louise Filkorn of Mount Mansfield. CVU, with Zubarik’s teammate Dicey Manning coming in fourth, holds the lead in the girls team event, with Rice and Burr & Burton following.

The alpine championships wrap up with the giant slalom races Wednesday at Smuggler’s Notch.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Signs across the UVM campus remind students to follow the "Gold and Green Promise."
UVM students petition against ‘inhumane’ COVID safety enforcement
Hilltop Inn in Berlin
2 arrested in connection with Berlin hotel fire
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
3 dogs killed in Burlington house fire
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Vermont high school seniors Lena Ashooh (L) and Tilly Krishna (R)
Vermont students selected for prestigious US Senate leadership week

Latest News

UVM Women’s Soccer drops season opener to Albany
UVM Women’s Soccer drops season opener to Albany
Scores and highlights from the state hockey tournaments
H.S. Hockey Playdowns for Sunday, March 14th
Cats down Danes 14-12, claim first ever road victory in Albany
UVM Men’s Lax upends #14 Albany
Ella Tashjian takes all-around crown in Bulldogs’ first varsity season
Burr and Burton claims H.S. Gymnastics title in dominant fashion