High school students return to band class with some adjustments

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - With some new guidance from the Vermont Agency of Education, schools have a little music filling the halls once again.

The music teacher at Colchester High School says naturally they need some work before they are ready for a concert, but his class is just happy to be making music once again.

“It just finally felt right again,” said Stephanie Trepanier, a senior at Colchester High School.

“Getting to play just actually in a room is just a whole other experience,” said Bodey Towle, another senior.

Music is back at Colchester High School, but it might look a little odd.

“We’re inside which is great, but there are plenty of guidelines to follow,” said Evan Peltier, the band and music teacher at Colchester High School.

He says musicians have to stay distanced. Masks are still mandatory and even the instruments wear filters.

The good news is students are allowed to play inside, but they can only spend 30 minutes in one specific room at a time.

A quick transition to another area and they are playing again.

“We can virtually, or you know feasibly still play, so it’s 30 minutes, 30 minutes, 30 minutes which is wonderful,” said Peltier.

The idea is that the room will then be cleaned by air filtration.

Seniors agree, some music, even under restrictions, is better than silence.

“It’s such a relief honestly. I wasn’t sure how it would go this year, especially at the beginning of the year. We weren’t sure if we would get to play at all,” said Megan Scheck, a senior,

“Until this moment, we have been doing theory or composition which is good, but it’s not the best,” said Towle.

Trepanier says it’s not just about the music, but about getting closer to a familiar tune.

“And while the rest of the year is crazy and stuff is still going insane in other parts of the school, at least I can come into band and do what I have been doing and what I love to do,” said Trepanier.

While the students weren’t able to play, they were working on things like music composition or music theory.

Subjects 2 students that we spoke with say it’s great for their music careers going forward because some of them want to be music teachers.

Choral guidance is similar to band.

We talked with two choral teachers who say although the situation still isn’t perfect, they are happy to have their students singing again because humming wasn’t cutting it.

“It was really moving. I had to tell the kids don’t watch the eye leakage because it feels so good to hear you again and know we are able to do this together again, so it was a really special moment for sure,” said Aimee Bushey, the director at South Burlington High School.

“It’s been very exciting. It felt like music returned to Colchester and it was great to have all my ensembles able to sing,” said Melissa Towle, the director at Colchester High School.

They do still hope to get their students back outside to sing as much as they can once the weather warms up, and they are even hoping for an outdoor concert toward the end of the year.

