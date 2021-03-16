Hiker found dead on Mt. Moosilauke

BENTON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Fish and Game experts continue to warn hikers about winter conditions after another person gets lost. This time, the hiker didn’t make it.

Search teams say a 66-year-old man from Massachusetts was reported missing Sunday night around 7 p.m.

He was planning on hiking up and back on Mt. Moosilauke in Benton.

His body was found on Monday, down the Gorge Brook, after a tough search in cold and windy conditions. His body was lifted out by the National Guard helicopter.

