Improper disposal of cigarette butts leads to house fire

Hyde Park fire
Hyde Park fire(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Another fire in Vermont, this one taking out a home in Hyde Park.

It happened Monday morning around 9:30 a.m. on Whitcomb Island Road.

Firefighters say someone going by saw the front porch on fire and told the homeowner who was inside. They tried to put out the flames themselves, but failed and called 911.

When the Hyde Park Fire Department got there, the whole house was on fire and is expected to be a total loss.

Investigators say it started on the porch in a metal container used to dispose of cigarette butts. Crews say the best way to prevent these types of fires is by having a designated smoking area that’s at least 50 feet from any building.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

