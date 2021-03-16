Advertisement

IRS allows tax break for unemployment; Vermont undecided

There's a federal tax break for Vermonters who received unemployment checks in 2020, but...
There's a federal tax break for Vermonters who received unemployment checks in 2020, but Montpelier still needs to decide if you'll get a break on your state taxes.(WTVG)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a federal tax break for Vermonters who received unemployment checks in 2020, but Montpelier still needs to decide if you’ll get a break on your state taxes.

The IRS is allowing everyone to write off $10,200 in unemployment compensation.

If you filed your taxes already and didn’t claim that exemption, the IRS says don’t take action now. Wait for them to issue further guidance.

As for whether Vermont will let you write off $10,200 in unemployment income-- that’s a decision lawmakers haven’t made yet.

