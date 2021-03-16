Advertisement

Judge rules fired principal can go forward with lawsuit against school

Tiffany Riley-File photo
Tiffany Riley-File photo (WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A federal judge says a former principal critical of the Black Lives Matter movement may continue her lawsuit against her old school.

You may remember Tiffany Riley. She was principal of Windsor High School when her Facebook posts last summer got her in trouble.

Riley wrote that she believes in the Black Lives Matter movement but that people should not be made to feel they have to choose the Black race over the human race.

The judge ruled Riley was effectively terminated in June in the middle of her contract.

Riley is suing, claiming she was wrongly dismissed and her First Amendment rights were violated.

The case continues.

Related Stories:

Vermont principal officially sacked over BLM social media comments

Board approves termination of Windsor principal over BLM comments

Rally supports Vt. principal suspended over social media post

Windsor School principal on leave following social media post

Board considers future of Vt. principal after social media posting

Windsor School principal on paid leave following “appalling” social media post

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott/File photo
Nearly 28% of Vermonters now partially vaccinated; return to ‘normal’ by July 4
Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a woman who apparently intentionally left a...
Vt. police investigating death of woman who jumped from vehicle
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
3 dogs killed in Burlington house fire
Hilltop Inn in Berlin
2 arrested in connection with Berlin hotel fire
File photo
Hiker found dead on Mount Moosilauke

Latest News

EXB
Bill expanding expungements for old criminal records moves forward in Vermont
Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a woman who apparently intentionally left a...
Vt. police investigating death of woman who jumped from vehicle
Vermont has its first known case of one school's sports team spreading COVID to another...
Vt. school sports team spreads COVID to another school
COW
Vermont Breakfast on the Farm to feature virtual tour
The Vermont Senate has given the greenlight to universal mail-in voting for Vermont's general...
Vermont Senate greenlights universal mail-in voting