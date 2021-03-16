Judge rules fired principal can go forward with lawsuit against school
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A federal judge says a former principal critical of the Black Lives Matter movement may continue her lawsuit against her old school.
You may remember Tiffany Riley. She was principal of Windsor High School when her Facebook posts last summer got her in trouble.
Riley wrote that she believes in the Black Lives Matter movement but that people should not be made to feel they have to choose the Black race over the human race.
The judge ruled Riley was effectively terminated in June in the middle of her contract.
Riley is suing, claiming she was wrongly dismissed and her First Amendment rights were violated.
The case continues.
