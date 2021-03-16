Advertisement

Man found decapitated, partially dismembered in Houston hotel room

Police describe the victim as a heavyset Hispanic male in his 30s. He had been decapitated and was also missing some limbs.(Source: KTRK via CNN)
By KTRK Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KTRK) - Police are in the early stages of an investigation after a man was found dead in a hotel room in southwest Houston.

Investigators responded to the Palace Inn around 12:30 p.m. Monday after the property manager alerted the property owner, Raj Das, to a body in one of the hotel’s rooms. Police describe the victim as a heavyset Hispanic male in his 30s. He had been decapitated and was also missing some limbs.

“Around 11:30 a.m., at checkout time, no one was answering the door, so we went in the room and found a body. At that point, we called 911,” Das said.

Das says a man checked into the hotel room with the victim Sunday afternoon. He says guests did not report loud noises, and none of the hotel’s 24 cameras caught suspicious activity.

“No one busted down the door. There wasn’t any other activity. Anybody that entered the room entered with a key, and they let them in,” he said.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows there may have been some sort of altercation, involving multiple people, later Sunday that led to the man’s killing. Investigators believe the murder happened between 9 p.m. and midnight when three people, two men and a woman, arrived.

“It looks like there were two Hispanic males that were with [the victim] at the time,” said Homicide Detective Alexander Vinogradov with Houston Police. “They were inside the room [and] there was a lookout in that room.”

Vinogradov says they’re currently looking for the man who checked into the hotel room and the three people who arrived later. The suspects were seen driving both a black SUV and a blue Hyundai sedan with temporary license plates.

The investigation is in its early stages. Anyone with information, or anyone who may have been staying at the hotel, is asked to contact police.

