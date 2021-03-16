Advertisement

Fair Haven mayor’s pet project a go

Rick and Lori Kelton made a $5,000 donation to Fur Haven Dog Park, located in Fair Haven.
Rick and Lori Kelton made a $5,000 donation to Fur Haven Dog Park, located in Fair Haven.(Picasa | WCAX)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Fair Haven’s re-elected pet mayor continues to get results!

Mayor Murfee, the second-term spaniel, has already met his goal of money raised for a town dog park.

Murfee gained $5,000 in donations, and thanks to Rick and Lori Kelton, a generous Castleton couple who matched that amount, the $10,000 Fur Haven Dog Park is a go.

Fair Haven’s pet mayor began as a way to raise money for a new playground. After completing that fundraiser, the town moved on to the dog park.

