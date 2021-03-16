Fair Haven mayor’s pet project a go

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Fair Haven’s re-elected pet mayor continues to get results!

Mayor Murfee, the second-term spaniel, has already met his goal of money raised for a town dog park.

Murfee gained $5,000 in donations, and thanks to Rick and Lori Kelton, a generous Castleton couple who matched that amount, the $10,000 Fur Haven Dog Park is a go.

Fair Haven’s pet mayor began as a way to raise money for a new playground. After completing that fundraiser, the town moved on to the dog park.

Related Stories:

Fair Haven pet mayor election goes to the dogs

19 candidates in the race for pet mayor of Fair Haven

Fair Haven’s pet mayors pay off with playground

Fair Haven elects new pawtastic mayor

Goat mayor of Fair Haven faces ‘ruff’ race for reelection

Goat sworn in as mayor of Fair Haven

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.