Multiple COVID cases associated with wrestling tournament

Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Multiple cases of COVID-19 have been associated with a wrestling tournament held a sports complex in Hampton earlier this month, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said.

The department put out a news release Monday night that identified “potential community exposures” related to the cases associated with the King of the Mat Wrestling Tournament held Saturday, March 6, at the RIM Sports Complex. The timeframe was 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Anyone who participated in or attended the event may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should seek testing, said the department, which is conducting contact tracing.

The King of the Mat Facebook page appeared to be down Tuesday morning.

The sports complex said on its website that the wrestling promoter, who was responsible for the tournament, did its “due diligence by contacting every program and officials who participated that day” and that the complex has taken steps to sanitize and disinfect the facility.

“Over the past year, we have work tirelessly with the NH Task Force in writing the proper protocols for amateur sports and will cooperate with the state fully, to ensure a safe environment for all our customers,” it said.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

