NH lawmakers urged to fund child care, mental health

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire lawmakers are being urged to maintain or boost funding for schools, mental health treatment, child care scholarships and other programs.

Many advocates who testified before the House Finance Committee on Tuesday cited the pandemic in making their case, saying proposed cuts would hurt already struggling programs and people. Among the most vocal advocates were those pushing to maintain funding for a program that helps working families afford child care.

Parents and advocates for people with developmental disabilities urged lawmakers to fully fund home care services and other supports, and numerous people emphasized the need to fund behavioral health services, particularly for children.

