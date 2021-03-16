Police investigate Route 7 incident in Rutland County

DANBY, Vt. (WCAX) - An incident in Rutland County is being investigated.

Police say Route 7 in Danby was backed up for four hours around 5:45 p.m. Monday after a 34-year-old woman apparently intentionally left a moving car.

It’s unclear how fast the car was going at the time, but efforts to save the Bennington woman failed and her death is being investigated as a suspected suicide.

Meanwhile, police say 63-year-old Elizabeth Kurman was driving the car.

They say she showed signs of impairment and is being charged with DUI. She’ll be in court in April.

Several agencies responded to help with the incident.

