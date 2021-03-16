Advertisement

Police investigate Route 7 incident in Rutland County

Police Lights
Police Lights(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DANBY, Vt. (WCAX) - An incident in Rutland County is being investigated.

Police say Route 7 in Danby was backed up for four hours around 5:45 p.m. Monday after a 34-year-old woman apparently intentionally left a moving car.

It’s unclear how fast the car was going at the time, but efforts to save the Bennington woman failed and her death is being investigated as a suspected suicide.

Meanwhile, police say 63-year-old Elizabeth Kurman was driving the car.

They say she showed signs of impairment and is being charged with DUI. She’ll be in court in April.

Several agencies responded to help with the incident.

