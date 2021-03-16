Advertisement

Rescuers save 2 from pickup dangling over deep Idaho gorge

By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a set of camp trailer safety chains and quick, careful work by emergency crews saved two people after their pickup truck plunged off a bridge, leaving them dangling above a deep gorge in southern Idaho on Monday.

Idaho State Police spokeswoman Lynn Hightower said troopers responded to the accident in mid-afternoon and found a man and a woman trapped inside a truck dangling roughly 100 feet above the Malad Gorge.

Hightower says the victims were safely rescued and taken to nearby hospitals with injuries that appeared not to be life-threatening.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

More information: Two injured following 1-84 crash, putting truck on edge of bridge.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Wayne Savage
3 dogs killed in Burlington house fire
Hilltop Inn in Berlin
2 arrested in connection with Berlin hotel fire
As schools look to go back to in-person learning, COVID has forced one school district in our...
COVID forces Vermont school back to fully remote classes
The Glover fire chief's home went up in flames Monday.
Glover fire chief’s home destroyed in blaze
Barre Vermont landlord Stephen Restelli looks over damage dealt to a home he rents out....
Vt. eviction moratorium extension impacts renters, landlords

Latest News

Doctors report a Florida woman, recently vaccinated, appears to have passed her Covid...
Mother passes along COVID vaccine antibodies to baby
Women's History Month- Marian von Trapp
Women's History Month- Maria von Trapp
Women's History Month- Madeleine Kunin
Women's History Month- Madeleine Kunin
Women's History Month- Jody Williams
Women's History Month- Jody Williams
Purdue Pharma is proposing a $10 billion plan to emerge from bankruptcy.
OxyContin maker Purdue proposes $10B plan to exit bankruptcy