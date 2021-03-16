Show goes on for North Country kids while keeping audience safe

KEESEVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - This year’s play at AuSable Valley Central School District looks a lot different than last year’s performance.

“I am just grateful to be able to perform even if it is something very different,” said Isabella Perez, a senior.

But the AuSable Valley Players are not letting a pandemic stop the show. Instead, they’re embracing it.

“It’s kind of funny because I just imagine the aliens as the pandemic right now, it’s taking over,” said Emma Zmijewski, a senior.

The seats will remain empty this weekend but the stage will be filled with an out-of-this-world cast as they take you back to 1938 when the world first heard Martians invade the planet.

“We were starting to research radio plays and the first radio play that came to my mind was ‘War of the Worlds,’” said Matt Snyder, an adviser to the drama club.

“There were a lot of folks who thought this was the real thing because it was so realistic,” said Gigi Mason, an adviser to the drama club.

Over the last month, the drama student and faculty directors have practiced for a show like they have never done before.

“This is only the third rehearsal that we’ve had in person with the kids,” Snyder said.

The focus is on the characters, not the sets, the songs or the dancing.

“It’s almost apples and oranges. It’s a much different beast to instruct kids on how to develop a radio voice,” Snyder said. “It will be 92.3.”

The audience will tune into the show from the comfort of their cars outside in the parking lot of the school.

The students narrate the alien invasion live over an hourlong performance.

“For a lot of kids in the North Country, they are not getting the theater experience right now and we knew how important it was to our kids to make that happen,” Mason said.

Leaving students and the community with a supernatural memory of a year like no other.

“It’s going to be an experience,” Perez said. “You’ll want to come see it.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.