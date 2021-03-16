Advertisement

Some Vt. cliff sites closed until August for bird nesting

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALISBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Two prominent cliff sites in Vermont are now closed because of bird nesting.

Forest rangers have closed the Rattlesnake Cliff Area in Salisbury and the Mount Horrid / Great Cliff Area in Rochester until August 1.

The trails and areas leading up to the cliffs are closed as well, while peregrine falcons raise their young.

Experts say the falcons are considered a recovered species in the state, but it’s still critical that they’re not disturbed so the recovery continues.

