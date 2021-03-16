Advertisement

Stimulus payments won’t hit some bank accounts until Wednesday

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some Americans are spending their COVID-19 relief stimulus money from the Biden administration, while others will have to wait a bit longer to get theirs.

It takes some banks a few days to process checks.

Wells Fargo customers who’ve complained about not getting their money yet got an answer from the bank.

In a tweet, Wells Fargo said customers who expect to get their money directly deposited will start seeing it in their accounts on Wednesday.

Chase Bank also said their customers will see their money Wednesday.

The stimulus payments, worth up to $1,400 per person, were part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package signed last week.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Wayne Savage
3 dogs killed in Burlington house fire
Hilltop Inn in Berlin
2 arrested in connection with Berlin hotel fire
As schools look to go back to in-person learning, COVID has forced one school district in our...
COVID forces Vermont school back to fully remote classes
Signs across the UVM campus remind students to follow the "Gold and Green Promise."
UVM students petition against ‘inhumane’ COVID safety enforcement
The Glover fire chief's home went up in flames Monday.
Glover fire chief’s home destroyed in blaze

Latest News

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo on June...
Britain’s Prince Philip returns home after treatment
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Moderna begins vaccine study in children younger than 12
Before both jurors were selected, the defense attorney for Derek Chauvin filed a motion to...
Diverse jury so far for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd’s death