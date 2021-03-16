Advertisement

Study: COVID-19 cases in US may have been substantially undercounted

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study suggests that coronavirus infections in America may have been substantially undercounted last year.

The study was published Tuesday in the medical journal JAMA.

In the study, researchers tested healthy adults for coronavirus antibodies, and 6.6% of those tested were positive for antibodies despite never reporting symptoms.

The scientists extrapolated that data to estimate that 15.9 million “asymptomatic or undiagnosed” infections had occurred in the U.S. as of Sept. 30.

By contrast, Johns Hopkins University reports the total number of confirmed positive cases was just over 7.2 million at the end of September.

The researchers recommended more population-wide surveillance testing.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Wayne Savage
3 dogs killed in Burlington house fire
Hilltop Inn in Berlin
2 arrested in connection with Berlin hotel fire
As schools look to go back to in-person learning, COVID has forced one school district in our...
COVID forces Vermont school back to fully remote classes
The Glover fire chief's home went up in flames Monday.
Glover fire chief’s home destroyed in blaze
Barre Vermont landlord Stephen Restelli looks over damage dealt to a home he rents out....
Vt. eviction moratorium extension impacts renters, landlords

Latest News

Rick and Lori Kelton made a $5,000 donation to Fur Haven Dog Park, located in Fair Haven.
Fair Haven mayor’s pet project a go
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas...
Homeland Security chief defends US handling of border surge
This photo provided by Google shows the Nest Hub. Sleep-sensing technology will be a key...
Google gets into sleep surveillance with new Nest Hub screen
File photo
UVM faces backlash over strict COVID policies