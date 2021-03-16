UVM faces backlash over strict COVID policies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont says it is now reviewing cases of students that were kicked off campus for violating the school’s COVID policies.

UVM has been trying to contain an outbreak since the start of the semester that was linked to students not adhering to guidelines. They reported 41 positive COVID cases last week -- up 10 cases from each of the previous two weeks. Officials last month instituted a very strict policy for students not observing COVID protocols. Those rules have led to a petition and pushback from parents over punishments.

Darren Perron spoke with Gary Derr, UVM vice president for operations and public safety, about how they responded to the concerns and where they currently stand on the policy.

