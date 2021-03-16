Advertisement

Vermont Breakfast on the Farm to feature virtual tour

File photo
(Karen Pike | Courtesy: Vermont Breakfast on the Farm)
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT
VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont farm life is in the spotlight this weekend, but this year the annual Vermont Breakfast on the Farm is coming to you online.

The Miller Farm is a 105-year-old dairy farm in Vernon. It’s the most southern farm to be featured in Vermont Breakfast on the Farm, which this year is offering a live, virtual tour of the farm on Sunday.

Milk at the Miller Farm goes from farm to fridge in just 48 hours. The farm now processes bottles and sells several varieties of their milk right on the farm, in addition to the milk that’s made into yogurt and other dairy products for Stonyfield Organic.

Scott Fleishman spoke with Laura Hardie, a spokesperson with New England Dairy, a non-profit dairy education organization, as well as Keith Franklin, one of the farm’s owners.

