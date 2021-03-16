Advertisement

Vermont Senate greenlights universal mail-in voting

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Senate has given the greenlight to universal mail-in voting for Vermont’s general election.

The system would work similarly to this past general election where all voters were mailed a ballot.

The vote by mail system back in November, in part, led to higher voter turnout.

Gov. Phil Scott says he supports the measure but says it should apply to other elections such as Town Meeting Day and primary elections.

“For some, the general election is the Super Bowl in some respects, but we have a lot of other games along the way, town meeting and so forth,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

The House still has to approve of the measure before it heads to Governor Scott’s desk.

