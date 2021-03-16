Vermont state leaders to hold COVID briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and Vermont state leaders will hold a pandemic press conference Tuesday morning.

Gov. Scott and the health department have been urging eligible Vermonters to sign up for a vaccine when it’s their turn.

We expect to hear an update on the number of Vermonters signed up for a vaccine and the number of Vermonters who are vaccinated.

There’s a push to get all kids learning in-person next month, so we could hear about schools and students.

Last press conference, there was a loosening of some restrictions. On Tuesday, we’ll see if more are on the way soon.

You can watch the conference this morning at 11 a.m. right here on Channel 3.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.