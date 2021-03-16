Advertisement

Vermont state leaders to hold COVID briefing

Gov. Phil Scott
Gov. Phil Scott(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and Vermont state leaders will hold a pandemic press conference Tuesday morning.

Gov. Scott and the health department have been urging eligible Vermonters to sign up for a vaccine when it’s their turn.

We expect to hear an update on the number of Vermonters signed up for a vaccine and the number of Vermonters who are vaccinated.

There’s a push to get all kids learning in-person next month, so we could hear about schools and students.

Last press conference, there was a loosening of some restrictions. On Tuesday, we’ll see if more are on the way soon.

You can watch the conference this morning at 11 a.m. right here on Channel 3.

