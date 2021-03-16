Vt. health experts confident in AstraZeneca vaccine despite UK concerns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A number of European countries have temporarily stopped administering the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine after some people who got it reported blood clots. But it’s not clear whether the vaccine is causing the problem.

Our Dom Amato spoke with an infectious disease expert at the University of Vermont Medical Center, which used the AstraZeneca vaccine in a clinical trial. No health concerns were reported there.

About 300 Vermonters were part of that trial. They all got their shots in either November, December or January.

This vaccine could get emergency approval by next month for use here in the U.S. And experts say while they want to wait for the final data, there appears to be no real concern the AstraZeneca vaccine is unsafe.

The blood clot concerns were reported in fewer than 40 people after more than 17 million got the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine in the U.K. and the European Union.

“Lots of people are looking at the data and coming up with varying conclusions,” Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said.

One conclusion-- which is what many countries have done-- pause the use of the vaccine out of an abundance of caution.

But the question is whether the vaccine caused the clots or whether it’s another more natural cause in the patients.

“I don’t think the data currently shows that the vaccine is definitively leading to blood clots,” Levine said.

“This isn’t known yet, but when they have looked at it so far it doesn’t seem that the number of events are out of the out of the ordinary,” said Dr. Beth Kirkpatrick, a UVM Medical Center infectious disease specialist and an investigator in the hospital’s AstraZeneca vaccine trial.

Kirkpatrick also doesn’t believe the shot is at fault but still wants to see the final data from the company to find out if there is a link.

“They’re doing what needs to be done, is that they’re looking back very carefully, who are these people, when did this happen, do they have predisposing conditions,” she said.

No Vermonters who got the shot have shown any similar side effects, nor has the problem been reported in any of the other 32,000 people in the U.S. trial.

Kirkpatrick says she has strong confidence in the COVID vaccines.

Gov. Phil Scott doesn’t want the AstraZeneca question to worry Vermonters because here only the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots are being administered.

“For any of those who are having second thoughts about their vaccination, this should not prevent them from obtaining their vaccination,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

Kirkpatrick says all the data from the U.S. AstraZeneca trial should be released next month before the company seeks emergency use.

It’s not only our local experts who are confident in the shot, the company and European regulators say there is no evidence the shot is to blame.

