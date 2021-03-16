Vt. school sports team spreads COVID to another school

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has its first known case of one school’s sports team spreading COVID to another school’s sports team.

We told you Monday that Missisquoi Valley Union High School announced it will be fully remote for at least two weeks due to an uptick in COVID cases. There were 20 active cases there Monday.

The superintendent says the outbreak started after February break and spread through some of the school’s athletic teams.

We now know the ice hockey team was one of them, and they gave it to the hockey team at Essex High School.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says this is the only time they know of so far in Vermont that one team has given COVID to another.

