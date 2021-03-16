Weddings and catered events to resume in New York, with limited restrictions

ALBANY, NY (WCAX) - Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday that wedding receptions and catered events can now resume statewide. All venues hosting weddings and catered events must follow the State’s strict health and safety protocols, including the following requirements:

Venues are restricted to 50% capacity, with no more than 150 attendees per event

All attendees must have proof of recent negative test result or proof of immunization prior to the event

Sign-in with contact information required to assist with potential contact tracing

Venues must notify local health departments of large events, above the social gathering limit, in advance

Masks will be required at all times except when seated and eating or drinking

Ceremonial and socially-distanced dancing allowed in designated areas

Detailed guidance for in-person and catered events is available here.

