Advertisement

Weddings and catered events to resume in New York, with limited restrictions

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, NY (WCAX) - Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday that wedding receptions and catered events can now resume statewide. All venues hosting weddings and catered events must follow the State’s strict health and safety protocols, including the following requirements:

  • Venues are restricted to 50% capacity, with no more than 150 attendees per event
  • All attendees must have proof of recent negative test result or proof of immunization prior to the event
  • Sign-in with contact information required to assist with potential contact tracing
  • Venues must notify local health departments of large events, above the social gathering limit, in advance
  • Masks will be required at all times except when seated and eating or drinking
  • Ceremonial and socially-distanced dancing allowed in designated areas

Detailed guidance for in-person and catered events is available here.

Related Stories:

NY Restaurants can go to 75% capacity on March 19th

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Signs across the UVM campus remind students to follow the "Gold and Green Promise."
UVM students petition against ‘inhumane’ COVID safety enforcement
Hilltop Inn in Berlin
2 arrested in connection with Berlin hotel fire
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
3 dogs killed in Burlington house fire
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Vermont high school seniors Lena Ashooh (L) and Tilly Krishna (R)
Vermont students selected for prestigious US Senate leadership week

Latest News

Sen. Bernie Sanders/AP File
Sen. Bernie Sanders hosts virtual town hall for Vermont high school students on their pandemic challenges
Brush fire on I-89
Brush fire on 1-89 causes major traffic delays
Brush fire on 1-89 causes major traffic delays
Brush fire on 1-89 causes major traffic delays
Senator Bernie Sanders hosts virtual town hall for Vermont Students
Senator Bernie Sanders hosts virtual town hall for Vermont Students