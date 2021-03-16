Advertisement

By Gary Sadowsky
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! The good news about today’s weather is that we have lost those bitterly cold, blustery winds that kept the wind chills below zero on Monday. Today, after a cold (but windless) start to the day, we will bounce back into the mid/upper 30s under partly sunny skies.

It will be even warmer on Wednesday as we jump up another 10 degrees into the mid/upper 40s. Those warmer temperatures will continue into Thursday.

We are keeping our eye on a system for late Thursday and Thursday night that should track to our south. But it might just take a bit of a northward jog, bringing some rain showers into our central & southern areas by the end of the day. Those rain showers could end up as some snow showers Thursday night, mainly in our southern areas.

We’ll clear out again on Friday, but a brief shot of cold air will return on blustery NNW winds Thursday night into early Friday.

Then, just in time for the first day of spring (which starts on Saturday with the vernal equinox happening at 5:37 AM) it will warm back up again. In fact, that will be the first day of a stretch of sunny, warm days which will last into the start of next week.

At this point, there appear to be no significant snowstorms for the rest of March, which may end up being one of our least snowiest ones on record if this pattern continues. -Gary

