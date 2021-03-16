BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was another chilly morning, but a warming trend is underway now!

We’ve seen some clouds today, with temperatures recovering into the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday it will be even warmer with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 40s.

We are keeping an eye on a storm system that looks like it will be tracking south to the of our region Thursday and Thursday night, but if it tracks just a little farther north, it could bring some rain showers into our southern and even central counties by the end of the day. Those rain showers could end up as some snow showers Thursday night, mainly in our southern areas.

Friday it will be a bit colder and blustery again, but we can expect some sunshine.

The weekend is looking fantastic! We are looking for plenty of sunshine, with warmer temperatures reaching the 40s on Saturday and the 50s on Sunday.

The mild and sunny streak will continue into the middle of next week.

It will feel like spring! And it will be spring, with the vernal equinox happening at 5:37 AM on Saturday!

