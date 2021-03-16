Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With clear skies on Monday night, it’ll be another cold start to Tuesday morning. Temperatures will begin in the single digits in most spots with mostly sunny skies. Winds will shift around to the south during the day and help warm temperatures up into the mid to upper 30s.

Our warm up continues into the middle of the week. Skies will be mostly cloudy, especially south as a weather system slides through southern New England. We’ll likely keep skies dry as temperatures warm up into the mid to upper 40s on Wednesday and Thursday.

We’ll see a brief cooldown on Friday as temperatures dip back down into the upper 20s and low 30s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Spring arrives on Saturday and our weather is looking very night for the first weekend of the new season. We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Saturday in the mid to upper 40s, and 50s on the way for Sunday. Warm weather and quiet conditions continue into the start of next week with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Spring is on the way!

