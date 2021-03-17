Car of missing woman from Massachusetts found near NH lake

OSSIPEE, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say the car of a missing woman from Massachusetts has been found near a New Hampshire lake.

Police said the car belonging to 41-year-old Sinead Lyons, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was found Monday night in the area of Ossipee Lake. State police said they received information on Sunday from police in Lowell that Lyons was missing. She was last seen on or about March 11, walking a German Shepherd. Police said she was driving to the Ossipee/Effingham area.

Lyons is described as white, 5-foot-11, 150 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white coat, white knit hat and black knee-high boots.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)