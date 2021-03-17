Advertisement

Hannaford recalls bakery-made triple-layer chocolate cake due to mislabeling

(Gray tv)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hannaford Supermarkets are alerting customers that the 6.5″ Triple Layer Chocolate Cake sold at its in-store bakery is being recalled due to mislabeling. If you purchases this cake between March 7, 2021 through March 16, 2021, its missing the “milk” allergen specification on its label.

There have been no reports of illness or injuries.

It is recommended that customers with known or suspected milk allergies check their storage and freezer areas for this product. These items may be returned to your local Hannaford for a full refund.

For more information or to answer any questions you may have, please contact your local Hannaford or Consumer Relations at 1-800-213-9040.

Recall Details:

Product Name: Hannaford 6.5″ Triple Layer Chocolate Cake

Product Size: 31.5 Oz.

Recalled UPC #: 4126872346

Reason for Recall: Product is being recalled due to missing “Milk” allergen call out on the label.

Product Location: Fresh Bakery

Additional Notes: Product could have been purchased between March 7, 2021 – March 16, 2021

