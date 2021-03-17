H.S. playoff scores for Tuesday, March 16th
Highlights from wins by Burlington, Rutland, South Burlington and Winooski girls and CVU boys basketball.
HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCORES FOR TUESDAY, MARCH 16th
BOYS BASKETBALL
D-1 Playdowns
#8 Brattleboro 60, #9 BFA-St. Albans 44
#13 Burlington 45, #4 St. Johnsbury 44
#5 CVU 51, #12 Burr & Burton Academy 46
D-2 Playdowns
#14 Otter Valley Union 55, #3 Mt. St. Joseph 32
#8 U-32 67, #9 Middlebury 45
D-2 Play-in
Woodstock 54, Mill River 50 (Woodstock the #16 Seed)
D-3 Playdowns
#1 Green Mountain 62, #16 Oxbow 34
#8 Vergennes 74, #9 Randolph 50
GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-1 Playdowns
#7 Burlington 63, #10 Colchester 35
#11 Rice 58, #6 Brattleboro 21
#5 Rutland 73, #12 Mount Anthony 25
#8 South Burlington 37, #9 St. Johnsbury 20
D-2 Playdowns
#10 Burr & Burton 57, #7 Middlebury 37
#3 Enosburg 58, #14 Springfield 27
#6 Hartford 65, #11 Montpelier 59
#5 Lyndon 53, ‘#12 Mount Abraham 39
#2 North Country 66, #15 Mill River 6
#4 Spaulding 62, #13 Lamoille 29
D-3 Playdowns
#8 Otter Valley 55, #9 Bellows Falls 32
#5 Oxbow 50, #12 Green Mountain 37
#4 Peoples 48, #13 White River Valley 29
#10 Williamstown 48, #7 Thetford 45
#2 Windsor def. #15 Stowe, forfeit
#6 Winooski 39, BFA-Fairfax 29
D-4 Playdowns
#4 Danville 58, #13 Blue Mountain 50
#3 Mid Vermont Christian 69, #14 Richford 22
#8 Mount St. Joseph 36, #9 Hazen 31
#7 Poultney 33, #10 Northfield 27
#6 Twin Valley 49, #11 Arlington 41
GIRLS HOCKEY
D-2 Quarterfinals
#6 Middlebury 2, #3 Harwood 1
