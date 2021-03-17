Advertisement

H.S. playoff scores for Tuesday, March 16th

Highlights from wins by Burlington, Rutland, South Burlington and Winooski girls and CVU boys basketball.
By Mike McCune
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCORES FOR TUESDAY, MARCH 16th

BOYS BASKETBALL

D-1 Playdowns

#8 Brattleboro 60, #9 BFA-St. Albans 44

#13 Burlington 45, #4 St. Johnsbury 44

#5 CVU 51, #12 Burr & Burton Academy 46

D-2 Playdowns

#14 Otter Valley Union 55, #3 Mt. St. Joseph 32

#8 U-32 67, #9 Middlebury 45

D-2 Play-in

Woodstock 54, Mill River 50 (Woodstock the #16 Seed)

D-3 Playdowns

#1 Green Mountain 62, #16 Oxbow 34

#8 Vergennes 74, #9 Randolph 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL

D-1 Playdowns

#7 Burlington 63, #10 Colchester 35

#11 Rice 58, #6 Brattleboro 21

#5 Rutland 73, #12 Mount Anthony 25

#8 South Burlington 37, #9 St. Johnsbury 20

D-2 Playdowns

#10 Burr & Burton 57, #7 Middlebury 37

#3 Enosburg 58, #14 Springfield 27

#6 Hartford 65, #11 Montpelier 59

#5 Lyndon 53, ‘#12 Mount Abraham 39

#2 North Country 66, #15 Mill River 6

#4 Spaulding 62, #13 Lamoille 29

D-3 Playdowns

#8 Otter Valley 55, #9 Bellows Falls 32

#5 Oxbow 50, #12 Green Mountain 37

#4 Peoples 48, #13 White River Valley 29

#10 Williamstown 48, #7 Thetford 45

#2 Windsor def. #15 Stowe, forfeit

#6 Winooski 39, BFA-Fairfax 29

D-4 Playdowns

#4 Danville 58, #13 Blue Mountain 50

#3 Mid Vermont Christian 69, #14 Richford 22

#8 Mount St. Joseph 36, #9 Hazen 31

#7 Poultney 33, #10 Northfield 27

#6 Twin Valley 49, #11 Arlington 41

GIRLS HOCKEY

D-2 Quarterfinals

#6 Middlebury 2, #3 Harwood 1

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

