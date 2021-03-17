Advertisement

Jeep crashes into frozen brook

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A car crashed in Stannard Brook off Stannard Mountain Road in Caledonia County on Tuesday just before noon.

The Greensboro Fire Department says a driver went off the road in a jeep, down a 20-foot embankment and landed in the frozen brook.

We’re told the driver got out by themselves and was only minorly hurt.

The car was then pulled from the water and back onto the roadway.

