Keene State plans full in-person fall semester

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KEENE, N.H. (AP) - Keene State College is planning for a fully in-person fall semester.

Currently, classes have been a mix of in-person, hybrid or online, with many campus activities curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic. But officials are planning to resume all in-person classes, athletic events, on-campus student activities and study abroad opportunities in the fall.

Keene State President Melinda Treadwell said officials expect to be in a better place by the end of the summer with the vaccine rollout underway.

“Our students have told us loud and clear that they want to be together on campus in our community. We are having a successful spring semester, and are actively planning a shift to additional on-campus and in-person community experiences for the fall 2021 semester,” she said in a statement Wednesday. “Safety guided by science will remain a priority in the fall, and we will continue to carefully monitor the pandemic to make decisions accordingly.”

