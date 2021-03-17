New agreement gets Vermont products out of state

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new agreement will let some Vermont businesses get their products on store shelves outside the state.

“We make and supply Nepalese Dumplings. They are called Momos, and we also make Momo Sauce,” said Nurbu Sherpa, the owner of Sherpa Foods.

Sherpa Foods has been a member of the Chittenden County community since 2015.

Sherpa says business success in the Green Mountain State led them to believe they would find success elsewhere too.

“We wanted to bring our products outside Vermont and for that you needed USDA approval,” said Sherpa.

Until now.

The Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets has set up a program called the Cooperative Interstate Shipment Program.

It’s an agreement between the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service and Vermont’s state meat inspection programs.

Instead of direct approval from the USDA to process and ship meat out of Vermont, state inspectors can handle it and ensure the manufacturer is following USDA guidelines.

Anson Tebbetts, the Secretary of Agriculture, Food and Markets, says it will benefit the local economy

“We’re pretty excited about it because a lot of companies have not wanted to expand or haven’t expanded because of a limited market and this will allow them to look elsewhere across the United States to grow and whatever. This allows both to the consumer that it has been inspected and it’s safe. It’s got approval, and we are pretty excited about it,” said Tebbetts.

Before this program, any meat or poultry product processed here in Vermont was confined to the state borders because of meat and poultry restrictions.

Sherpa Foods’ Beef Momos are the first to see the stamp.

“I think it will be a huge boost for our sales, for our company,” said Sherpa.

And while Sherpa Foods is the first, the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets says they most certainly won’t be the last.

“Local food is important, it’s growing, but there is also opportunity for folks to get into bigger markets,” said Tebbetts.

Tebbetts says some business owners like the idea of local control when it comes to their product. This program is designed with them in mind.

“With state inspection, with our oversight, with the endorsement from USDA, it sort of brings us all together, and it’s more comfortable for some companies to do this,” said Tebbetts.

And in true Sherpa Foods fashion, not only is it expected to help them, but the community it grew in too.

“Also, hopefully we can start creating jobs and be able to provide back to the community as well,” said Sherpa.

The hope is now that Sherpa Foods is on board, it will serve as an incentive for other businesses to explore more shipping opportunities and overall boost Vermont’s economy.

