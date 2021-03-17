N.H. launches new COVID vaccine appointment system

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire’s new COVID-19 vaccine appointment system launches Wednesday morning.

The goal is to make scheduling appointments easier, as we’re told thousands of people struggled to book another shot in the old system.

It’s called “VINI” and it goes live here at 8 a.m.

VINI launches just as K-12 school, childcare, and youth camp staff become eligible for the vaccine.

