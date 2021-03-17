Advertisement

N.H. launches new COVID vaccine appointment system

FILE Vaccine
FILE Vaccine(KNOE)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire’s new COVID-19 vaccine appointment system launches Wednesday morning.

The goal is to make scheduling appointments easier, as we’re told thousands of people struggled to book another shot in the old system.

It’s called “VINI” and it goes live here at 8 a.m.

VINI launches just as K-12 school, childcare, and youth camp staff become eligible for the vaccine.

