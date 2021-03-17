NY man who sent anthrax hoaxes sentenced to time served

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A man who sent anthrax hoax letters to federal offices and courts in New York and Connecticut has been sentenced to time served, more than than two years in jail.

Joseph Pantone was sentenced in Albany federal court on Monday for sending envelopes containing white powder and a note that read “anthrax” to more than a dozen government offices in February 2019. The letters were sent to locations including Social Security Administration Offices and U.S. District Court offices in Albany and Syracuse, New York and Hartford and Torrington, Connecticut.

Pantone told the judge he never intended to harm anyone.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)