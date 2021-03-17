Advertisement

Vermont asks public to report lake ‘ice outs’

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation is asking Vermonters to report when lakes and ponds are completely free of ice so that scientists can start their spring water quality sampling.

The department says the so-called ice-out data also helps scientists track the effects of climate change in the state. DEC environmental scientist Leslie Matthews says the department tries to sample lakes with seven to 10 days of ice-out because that’s the best time to collect information about the average conditions in the lake at the start of the growing season.

The department has been collecting spring water quality information since 1977.

The department has an online ice-out reporting form that the public can use to share their observations.

