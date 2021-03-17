What will Vermont weddings look like in 2021?

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is expected to be back to normal by the Fourth of July-- that’s according to Gov. Phil Scott. And that includes weddings. When asked by WCAX News, the governor said he thinks weddings will be able to happen for the second half of the year.

That is welcome news for businesses that were worried this year would be a repeat of the last one.

Ballrooms are meant for celebration but there hasn’t been too much of that lately. Now, with more vaccines and a lot of hope, the wedding industry hopes to bring event spaces back to life.

“I can be as hopeful as possible because I think everybody needs that at this point,” said Judy Risteff, the owner of the Vermont Wedding Association.

“We’re optimistic that if the vaccine rollout goes as expected or better than expected, then by late June, early July... those guidelines will be expanded even further,” said Mike Lubas, who co-owns the Vermont Tent Company.

But even as the governor and other state officials point to life returning to normal in a few months, some brides and grooms are already getting cold feet and pushing their weddings to next year.

“I’ve had two of my June weddings for 2021 already move to 2022,” said Jon Lang, who owns the Barn at Lang Farm.

But others in the industry told me they’re optimistic that once the state reopens, people will make plans for their big day.

“There’s some hesitancy for people to plan a wedding right now because they don’t really know what the guidelines are. But as soon as some of those guidelines are released, I think it’s just going to explode,” Lubas said.

“I talked with a venue the other day, a friend of mine, and she said she’s booked solid. Between booking, rebooking the ones that rescheduled from last year to all the new interests,” Risteff said. “Yes, people are ready, who have waited they are ready.”

“We’re just trying to hold steady until then. And I feel like the majority of us are kind of in that state and mindset,” said Maricela Ehmann, who owns Ehmann Events.

For some couples, it’s a chance to have a party even if the paperwork is already signed.

“It’s going to be so much fun,” Justin Perkins said. “There’s so much of my family and my wife’s family that we haven’t seen in probably over a year. So we’re really looking forward to that.”

Perkins and his wife had a small ceremony last year and plan to have their big party this October at An Affair by the Lake.

“Me and my wife didn’t have our dream first wedding if you will,” Perkins said. “But it’s been a blessing and everything has worked out for the better.”

The state will release more guidance on weddings in a reopening plan coming out by early April.

