BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy St. Patrick’s Day! We will have the luck of the Irish with us today, weatherwise. Skies will be mostly sunny for most of the day and temperatures will jump up into the mid/upper 40s to low 50s for highs.

Late in the day, clouds will move in, and thicken up during the evening. A trough of low pressure will sag down from the north with the chance for a few rain/mountain snow showers in our northern areas to start Thursday. Then later in the afternoon, a bigger storm system, which will be tracking to our south, will kick up some rain showers and mountain snow showers in our central & southern areas. That mix will end up as some snow showers in those southern counties in the evening, then quickly move out as skies begin to clear on Thursday night. There will only be a dusting to around 2″ of snow, with the higher amounts in the mountain peaks. But the wind will pick up out of the north, bringing in a shot of very cold air for Thursday night and the start of the day on Friday. Wind chills on Friday morning will be down near zero.

Friday will be the start of a streak of sunny days, but it will still be on the cold side. Over the weekend, though, temperatures will bounce right back to normal for the first day of spring on Saturday. And after that, we are looking at a significant warming trend to go along with that stretch of sunny days as temperatures climb into the 50s and possibly even some low 60s by the middle of next week.

Spring officially starts on Saturday at 5:37 AM. And it sure will start looking and feeling like it! -Gary

