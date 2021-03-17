BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our warmup continues as we head into mid week. Clouds will clear out a bit by Wednesday morning, with sunny skies to start and temperatures not as cold as the past few mornings. We may see a few clouds for the second half of the day, but temperatures are expected to warm up into the mid 40s.

Thursday will see a few more clouds as a weather system slides south, but temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 40s. There may be a chance for a few showers, mainly south, by the end of the day, and a few snow showers possible on Thursday night. The front will usher in a brief cooldown for Friday.

Friday will feature temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s, but we’ll get some sunshine back for the end of the work week. Saturday is the first day of Spring, and we’ll be welcoming back some warmer weather as well. We’ll see highs in the low 40s for Saturday and low 50s for Sunday with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures continue to climb through early next week with highs getting into the upper 50s and low 60s.

