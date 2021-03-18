Advertisement

De Blasio gets vaccinated, blasts Cuomo on pandemic rules

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio-File photo
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio-File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio got his COVID-19 shot while complaining that Gov. Andrew Cuomo did not consult city officials about lifting the statewide ban on group exercise classes.

De Blasio said Thursday that state officials are continuing to make coronavirus decisions without city health experts “and this is why we need local control.”

De Blasio spoke after getting the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine during his daily virtual briefing at City Hall.

De Blasio suggested that Cuomo, who is facing sexual harassment allegations from several women, is easing coronavirus restrictions to curry favor with a virus-weary public.

