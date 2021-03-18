Improv stars perform virtual show to benefit Vermont community arts center

SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) - An interactive comedy show featuring two famous faces will help benefit a closed theater in Vermont.

The Grange Theater is part of the ArtisTree Community Center in South Pomfret. The theater hosts productions, big and small, and they teach workshops and classes there, as well.

It has been closed, though, since the start of the pandemic.

The next two weekends, the ArtisTree Community Center is sponsoring an improvisational comedy show, featuring two cast members from the very popular program “Whose Line is it Anyway?” Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood will perform through Zoom.

They’ve been doing this act for the last few months during the pandemic, and they’ve really gotten the hang of it. But working this way is not without challenges.

“We basically had to completely reconfigure, redesign and then sort of use what I call weatherman show technology, to make our show as visually exciting as possible. And we’ve done that, finally. Kudos to us, Colin,” Sherwood said.

“Brad and I are working with two computers. We have one where we can sort of see where we are in relation to each other. Since he’s in Las Vegas, I’m in Toronto, we’re at a kind of a distance from each other, but this technology makes it look as though we’re in the same room. And then we have the other computer which has sort of these Zoom feeds so we can see the audience, we can see them laugh. We just can’t hear it, which is very odd for a comedy show, because the audience sort of dictates the pace of the show tells you, OK, this isn’t quite working let’s try something different here. So that was also a sort of an interesting adjustment we had to get through,” Mochrie said.

The show is still interactive with the audience providing input.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the ArtisTree Community Center.

