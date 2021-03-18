New Hampshire teachers start getting COVID vaccinations

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Over the next two Saturdays at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, about 1,500 New Hampshire teachers will receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

“It feels a little bit like the skies are parting and the sun is coming out,” Amanda Valliere said.

“I am ecstatic, I’m thrilled, but mostly I’m grateful,” Ashley Veenema said.

Veenema and Valliere are both high school teachers in Lebanon. And they both say teaching during a pandemic has been difficult.

“Without being able to see their faces unless they are online, it’s been really sad,” Veenema said.

But with vaccines scheduled for teachers throughout the Lebanon district this Saturday, sadness turns to hope.

“That is going to be felt through the building just on a social and emotional level,” Valliere said.

And for educators teaching remotely, the vaccine will likely speed up the return to the classroom.

The shots will be administered at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. The closed site clinics are being coordinated by the Public Health Council of the Upper Valley.

“It is actually something that the public health regions across the state are in a really unique position to be able to do,” said Alice Ely of the Upper Valley Public Health Council.

About 10 districts will be vaccinated in Grafton and Sullivan counties along with another 25 child care organizations.

“Given the resources that we have available, it makes much more sense for to bring all the folks together to one location,” Ely said.

Students in Lebanon have been learning in-person five days a week for months. But teachers say human connection is one of the biggest things the pandemic has taken from the classroom.

“Everything is very nervous, very anxious. Do I touch this? Do I sanitize this? How much space?” Veenema said.

They understand masks and social distancing are not going away anytime soon, but they say a shot in the arm is a step in the right direction.

“The closer we can get and the sooner we can get to going back to that, that human interaction, I am all for it,” Valliere said.

In all, about 50,000 teachers and child care providers across New Hampshire are expected to receive shots over the next several weeks.

And anyone 50 years and older can begin registering for their dose on March 22.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.