NH to open vaccinations to 50+ age group Monday

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu Thursday said the state will open COVID vaccinations to the 50-plus age group starting Monday, March 22.

The governor said that following the 50-plus vaccination rollout next week, he plans to open up vaccinations to 16-plus age group soon. “We don’t have a firm date on that but it really is just weeks away that any adult citizen in the state of New Hampshire will be able to go to VINI and sign up for their vaccine,” Sununu said. “Things are very progressing very, very quickly here in the state.”

It comes at COVID cases in the Granite State are on the rise again. At least 297 new cases were reported in New Hampshire as of Wednesday. Over the past week, there has been an average of 272 cases per day, an increase of 10 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Sununu Thursday said his administration is still poring over details of New Hampshire’s $1.5 bilion share of the American Rescue Plan. Among the takeaways:

$966M for state government

$457M for local governments

$122M for capital projects

$350M for schools

$100 for vaccinations and COVID-related health expenses

The governor said he has signed off on recommendations to ease restrictions this summer for performing arts, tourist trains, and amusement parks.

Sununu was in the somewhat awkward position of welcoming First Lady Jill Biden to New Hampshire Wednesday. Biden was visiting area schools to highlight the more than $350 million contained in the American Rescue Plan to help schools safely reopen and support students. Sununu, along with other Republicans in Congress, has opposed the package as a bailout for poorly managed states.

