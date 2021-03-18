Advertisement

Vt. Senate looks to fast-track comprehensive stimulus bill

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers face another mid-session deadline Friday as the House and Senate have to swap bills dealing with the budget and taxes.

Senate lawmakers are looking to fast-track a comprehensive stimulus bill. It will include more grants for businesses and money for working lands and food markets.

At the same time, the Legislature is dissecting the details of the new “American Rescue Plan.”

As lawmakers look to build a budget to pass before the spring, leaders say we can be more creative with how the $1.3 billion is used.

“If there are avenues we can pull out state funding and plug in federal money that will give us more money, sort of like doubling our money and using it in areas that we’re not able to spend our money on. Working around the federal handcuffs as it were,” said Sen. Becca Balint, D-Windham County.

Balint also says lawmakers may be able to carve out money for the state college system and funds for a universal mail-in voting system if it’s passed into law.

