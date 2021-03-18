Advertisement

Welch provides update on Vermont’s $1.3B relief package

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Congressman Peter Welch this week has been briefing many local government leaders on the funding that will soon be available to them under the COVID relief package signed by the president last week.

The state of Vermont is scheduled to receive $1.3 billion in funds from the American Rescue Plan. And unlike the last stimulus bill, the state and local governments will have the flexibility over the next three years to spend the millions.

Céline McArthur spoke with Welch about the message he’s been delivering to local officials.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing.
Vt. to stick with age-band schedule; Goal to vaccinate all by July
Body of missing woman found in New Hampshire river
State police responded to Fletcher Friday morning where a man was found lying in a driveway.
Police investigating death of Fletcher man found on roadside
FILE photo
Unsafe ice conditions lead to two incidents, one deadly
Louis Fortier-File photo
Accused Burlington killer faces new charges

Latest News

Mike Breault is finding himself to be a bit of a local celebrity these days.
Funny Food Guy: Jericho man reviews yummy local fare
Man behind bars after multiple charges
Walden man arrested for attempted murder, reckless endangerment, & burglary
What to do Saturday, March 20
What to do this Saturday
What to do Saturday, March 20
Burlington shooting
Shooting investigation in Burlington