Will proposed Vt. benefits discourage seasonal workers from returning to labor force?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are considering a bill that would increase unemployment benefits, providing more relief to workers hard-hit by the pandemic. But some are concerned it could have unintended consequences for re-opening the economy in the coming months.

Kim Donahue, one of the owners of The Inn at the Round Barn Farm, hopes to be able to host events at the historic venue again this summer, but she and others in the business community are concerned about a bill she says would make it harder to find staff.

The business was forced to close last fall and has remained closed. Normally, Donahue would be hiring 60 part-time staff and buying supplies for weddings and other events, but she’s concerned about a proposal in Montpelier that could complicate her reopening this summer. “It’s not just hours, we need humans to be able to offer the Vermont hospitality we’re known for,” she said.

The Vermont Senate is looking at a proposal that would increase the weekly unemployment benefit by 20% and give a $50 a week payout to claimants with kids. This on top of $300 in federal weekly benefits from the American Rescue Plan, which last until the fall.

Donahue says all that extra unemployment cash could hamper her ability to attract part-time staff because some may be reluctant to search for work and ditch the lucrative benefits. “We’re going to be faced with the possibility of having to turn down events, refuse events and to not be able to have events to generate revenue that the events and hospitality industry sorely needs right now,” she said.

The bill would also require Donahue -- and just about every other employer -- to pay more into the state’s unemployment trust fund to keep it solvent, though she says her employees wouldn’t have to pay more.

Business groups are bristling at the prospect of a bigger burden, saying it could have an impact on the strength of the state’s pandemic recovery. “There’s greater economic stability in the long-term for working Vermonters and Vermont businesses if people are back at work and are back on stable wages and benefits,” said Charles Martin with the Vermont Chamber of Commerce.

Some employers we spoke with said that they wouldn’t mind paying more into the trust fund if it meant taking care of their community members. Supporters of the current measure say it will help Vermonters who are falling through the cracks, including women who were disproportionally affected by the pandemic and filed 74% of UI claims last fall.

“That shouldn’t mean that we punish the majority of unemployment beneficiaries who are women. When you think about child care, you can’t flip a switch and have people go back to work in the middle of the summer when they’re trying to figure out what’s going to happen to their kids,” said Sen. Kesha Ram, D-Chittenden County.

Donahue says she understands the need to help for Vermonters, but she also says if her industry has to wait until the extra $300 expires in September, she may have missed her window of recovery.

The Senate is voting on the measure Friday. It still has a long way to go before it hits Governor Phil Scott’s desk. A spokesperson for the governor says it’s critical that the final bill doesn’t burden businesses more.

