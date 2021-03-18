BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a gray, chilly, damp day today but there are brighter skies ahead!

A cold front dropping down from the north with a few rain showers and some mountain snow showers has tapped into some moisture from a big storm system moving by to our south. Rain has been heavier and steadier in southern counties of our region towards MA, and we’ve seen some snow in the mountains as well.

Skies will be clearing out overnight, but it will be colder and blustery with northerly winds. Wind chills Friday morning will be down into the single digits! It will be hard to believe the Vernal Equinox will be just one day way at that point! The wind will slowly diminish through the afternoon, but it is going to still be chilly through the day in spite of all of the sunshine,

High pressure will settle in for the weekend and into next week. That will bring us a stretch of sunny, warm weather that will last into the middle of next week! Then it will feel like spring!

Spring officially begins on Saturday with the vernal equinox occurring at 5:37 AM.

