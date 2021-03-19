Advertisement

2 plead guilty to debit card bank fraud, buying money orders

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Two California men have pleaded guilty in federal court in New Hampshire using fraudulent debit cards to make ATM withdrawals and buy over $22,000 in postal money orders.

Twenty-five-year-old Vahan Aghajanyan, of Glendale, and 26-year-old Garnik Saroyan, of Sun Valley, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud. They are scheduled to be sentenced on June 24. According to court documents, the two traveled to New Hampshire and Maine to use the debit cards encoded with other people’s bank account information.

In October 2018, postal employees in New Hampshire and Maine reported suspicious transactions involving the two men and police seized their cellphones.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

