Accused Burlington killer faces new charges

Louis Fortier-File photo
Louis Fortier-File photo (WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man accused in a deadly stabbing in downtown Burlington in 2017 faces new charges.

Louis Fortier is accused of stabbing and killing Richard Medina on Cherry Street in broad daylight right off the Church Street Marketplace. Fortier, who was being treated for schizophrenia, was one of several problematic insanity-defense cases dropped by the Chittenden County prosecutor two years ago. Gov. Phil Scott then asked Attorney General T.J. Donovan to take over the cases.

Fortier is set to arraigned Friday on a new charge of first-degree murder.

