Accused Burlington killer faces new charges
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man accused in a deadly stabbing in downtown Burlington in 2017 faces new charges.
Louis Fortier is accused of stabbing and killing Richard Medina on Cherry Street in broad daylight right off the Church Street Marketplace. Fortier, who was being treated for schizophrenia, was one of several problematic insanity-defense cases dropped by the Chittenden County prosecutor two years ago. Gov. Phil Scott then asked Attorney General T.J. Donovan to take over the cases.
Fortier is set to arraigned Friday on a new charge of first-degree murder.
Related Stories.
Woman charged with shooting firearms instructor takes plea deal
Meat Cleaver murder suspect found competent to stand trial
State to file charges against woman accused of shooting firearms instructor
Chittenden County prosecutor dismissing murder, attempted murder charges
Dropped high-profile insanity cases ripple through community
Scott asks AG for ‘thorough review’ of dropped cases
State’s attorney defends herself on Twitter after Scott questions decision
Vermont attorney general to review dismissed murder cases
Shooting suspect who was found insane now faces federal gun charges
U.S. Attorney: New Lewis charges result of independent evaluation
Lewis pleads not guilty to federal gun charges, will remain jailed
Vt. attorney general speaks out on dropped high-profile cases
Accused killer cleared for trial
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.