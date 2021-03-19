Catholic Diocese launches partnership with food shelves

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Food insecurity in Vermont has reached record levels during the pandemic with nearly 30% of Vermonters experiencing food insecurity according to some research.

Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne has announced a new coordinated effort to increase the Catholic Church’s capacity to feed the hungry in Vermont in response to the increasing need.

