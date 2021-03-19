Advertisement

Catholic Diocese launches partnership with food shelves

By Dom Amato
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Food insecurity in Vermont has reached record levels during the pandemic with nearly 30% of Vermonters experiencing food insecurity according to some research.

Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne has announced a new coordinated effort to increase the Catholic Church’s capacity to feed the hungry in Vermont in response to the increasing need.

Our Dom Amato spoke with Coyne about the effort. Watch the video for the full interview.

