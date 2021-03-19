Covered bridge fire: 911 said not to move burning vehicle

TROY, Vt. (AP) - A police report indicates a 911 dispatcher told a caller not to tow a burning snowmobile away from the Veilleux Road covered bridge before the fire spread and destroyed the structure.

The Caledonian Record obtained the report about the Feb. 6 fire. A Department of Public Safety communications commander told the newspaper for a story published Thursday that the dispatcher’s directive to stay away from a burning vehicle seemed appropriate for the sake of safety.

Capt. Lance Burnham says that “the dispatcher always will take the consideration of public safety first.”

