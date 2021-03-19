Advertisement

Covered bridge fire: 911 said not to move burning vehicle

File photo
File photo(William Mapes)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Vt. (AP) - A police report indicates a 911 dispatcher told a caller not to tow a burning snowmobile away from the Veilleux Road covered bridge before the fire spread and destroyed the structure.

The Caledonian Record obtained the report about the Feb. 6 fire. A Department of Public Safety communications commander told the newspaper for a story published Thursday that the dispatcher’s directive to stay away from a burning vehicle seemed appropriate for the sake of safety.

Capt. Lance Burnham says that “the dispatcher always will take the consideration of public safety first.”

Related Stories:

Troy community mourns loss of historic bridge

Landmark covered bridge collapses from fire damage

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing.
Vt. to stick with age-band schedule; Goal to vaccinate all by July
Body of missing woman found in New Hampshire river
State police responded to Fletcher Friday morning where a man was found lying in a driveway.
Police investigating death of Fletcher man found on roadside
FILE photo
Unsafe ice conditions lead to two incidents, one deadly
Louis Fortier-File photo
Accused Burlington killer faces new charges

Latest News

Mike Breault is finding himself to be a bit of a local celebrity these days.
Funny Food Guy: Jericho man reviews yummy local fare
Man behind bars after multiple charges
Walden man arrested for attempted murder, reckless endangerment, & burglary
What to do Saturday, March 20
What to do this Saturday
What to do Saturday, March 20
Burlington shooting
Shooting investigation in Burlington